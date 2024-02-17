Mizuho Increases WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $235.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.08.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $221.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $224.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of WEX by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

