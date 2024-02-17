Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 7,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,399 shares of company stock worth $329,102 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 607.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MIRM. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

