Mirabella Financial Services LLP Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 204.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 59,180 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GE traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $149.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,876,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.44. General Electric has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

