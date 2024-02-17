Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 161,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Flowserve at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Flowserve by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.90. 996,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,503. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $43.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

