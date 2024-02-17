Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 70,166 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 657.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,166 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. 3,338,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,033. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

