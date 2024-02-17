Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 112,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.07% of nVent Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,914,000 after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 41.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,169,000 after acquiring an additional 164,267 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after acquiring an additional 81,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,363 shares of company stock worth $24,832,091 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,786. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $66.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays cut their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

