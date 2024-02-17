Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2,224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,785. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.92. 2,049,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,181. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.99. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

