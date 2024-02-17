Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $2.45 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.86. 6,185,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,271. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

