Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $2.32 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,178,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,179. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

