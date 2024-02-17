Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1,431.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,259 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Shares of OC traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.95. 972,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,424. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

