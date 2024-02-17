Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 41,474 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,000. Analog Devices makes up about 1.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,353,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.42.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

