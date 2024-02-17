Mirabella Financial Services LLP Boosts Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 252.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,219 shares during the quarter. Kellanova makes up about 1.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 24.42% of Kellanova worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after buying an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $4,394,922.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,009,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,491,854.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,131,812 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.1 %

K traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,257. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.