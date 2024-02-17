Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,020 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,446,000. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loews Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after purchasing an additional 47,519 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $160.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,115. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.80.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

