Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of Micron Technology worth $599,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,553,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,789,286. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,209,338.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,209,338.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,560,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

