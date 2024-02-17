MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after buying an additional 290,839 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,672,000 after buying an additional 234,058 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $361,915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after buying an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.