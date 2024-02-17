Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock Position Reduced by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 339.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth $161,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.45. 370,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,746. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $103.61 and a 1-year high of $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.89.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,152 shares of company stock worth $1,194,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

