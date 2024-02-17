Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after acquiring an additional 862,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.43. 902,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $126.58 and a one year high of $181.34.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

