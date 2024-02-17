Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8,552.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,658,000 after buying an additional 4,400,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,169,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,245,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,572. The stock has a market cap of $228.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.59 and a 200-day moving average of $170.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

