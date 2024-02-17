Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,767 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.24. 414,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.13. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

