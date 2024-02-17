Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.64.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.60. 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,415. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $243.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.29 and its 200-day moving average is $211.58.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

