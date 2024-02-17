Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 358 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Visa by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Visa by 1,634.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,938,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $935,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.56. 6,630,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,676,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.84 and a 200-day moving average of $250.68. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $281.12. The firm has a market cap of $511.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,272 shares of company stock worth $23,395,328. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

