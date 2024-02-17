Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

