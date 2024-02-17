Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,077,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

