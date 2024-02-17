Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.24 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 3.3% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,780,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,119. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

