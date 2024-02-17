Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after purchasing an additional 525,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

ICE traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $138.34.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $301,008.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

