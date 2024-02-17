Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MSI traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.49. 548,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,017. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.85 and a 12 month high of $333.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile



Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

