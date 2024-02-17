Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,834,000 after buying an additional 368,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,579,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,294,023,000 after buying an additional 492,416 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.63. 7,570,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,688,936. The company has a market cap of $291.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.79 and its 200-day moving average is $154.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

