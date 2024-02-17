Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $7,464,640. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,051.05. 443,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,074.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $989.01 and its 200-day moving average is $957.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.