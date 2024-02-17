Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in ONEOK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 95,725 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in ONEOK by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after buying an additional 618,166 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $4,998,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.99. 3,233,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,826. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

