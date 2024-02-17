Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $41,143,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,848,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

