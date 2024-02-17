Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,378 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $24,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.62.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $539.87 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $550.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $503.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

