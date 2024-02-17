Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $158.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

