Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,621,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR stock opened at $241.63 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $250.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.79.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

