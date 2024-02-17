Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

MARPS opened at $4.19 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

MARPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

