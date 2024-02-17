Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Issues Earnings Results

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Marcus & Millichap stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 424,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,426. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -93.89 and a beta of 1.23. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $44.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 446.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Recommended Stories

