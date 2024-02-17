Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 1.3 %

MMI traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. 424,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,426. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -93.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is -119.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 42.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Featured Stories

