Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.98. Approximately 64,447,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 88,892,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.76.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.