Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 5.44. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after buying an additional 4,731,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $4,033,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after buying an additional 1,080,124 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

