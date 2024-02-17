Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE:MFC opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

