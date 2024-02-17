Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LYFT. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura downgraded Lyft from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LYFT

Lyft Stock Down 5.9 %

Insider Activity

LYFT stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at $24,216,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $33,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.