Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,906,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,216,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $34,942,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lyft by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Lyft by 123.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 667,600 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lyft by 110.5% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,632,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
