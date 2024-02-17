Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $262.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $238.00 to $262.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.13.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $226.85 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

