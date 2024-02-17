Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $76.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.71.

NYSE:LPX opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

