Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,713 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 176,619 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $569.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.03 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.