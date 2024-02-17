Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 156,203 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,203 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.11% of Vistra worth $13,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vistra by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Up 0.4 %

Vistra stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vistra

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.