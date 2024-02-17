Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Semtech were worth $11,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 58.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Semtech by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Semtech by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Semtech by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 203,182 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,864,000.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $33.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.55 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMTC

About Semtech

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.