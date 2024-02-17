Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.81% of Pacira BioSciences worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCRX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.11 and a beta of 0.79. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

