Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,098 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 32,692 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $135.25 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.23.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

