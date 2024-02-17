Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.20.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group
Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
Shares of LYG opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.56.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lloyds Banking Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.