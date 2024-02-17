Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,480,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 95,471 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,004,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 549,417 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 155,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,243,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.56.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

