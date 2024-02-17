Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Up 7.4% in January

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,720,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 12,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LAC. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 0.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.6% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.60. 2,832,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,237. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

