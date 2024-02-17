Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Up 7.4% in January

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,720,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 12,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Several research firms recently commented on LAC. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.
Shares of LAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.60. 2,832,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,237. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $12.38.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
